A much-travelled ship

By
Linda Hall
-
0
A much-travelled ship

A REPLICA of the Nao Victoria can be visited at Aguadulce port until August next Sunday, August 29.

The ship, which previously visited Roquetas’ port, is a faithful copy of the the sole survivor of the five ships that set out circumnavigate the world on August 10, 1519, returning in 1522 after a journey of more than 100,000 kilometres.

Roquetas mayor, Gabriel Amat, accompanied by several city councillors, visited the Nao Victoria before it left for Aguadulce.

“We welcome this opportunity for members of the public to enjoy the replica of the first ship to sail round the world,” Amat said.

“It belongs to our sea history and the money that is raised from entrance tickets will go to the Food Bank, which does indispensable work by assisting those who most need help,” the mayor added.

Now in Aguadulce port, the Nao Victoria is open for visits between 10am and 2pm each morning and from 6pm until 9pm in the evening.  There is a donation-entrance fee of €3.


The Nao Victoria replica, which was built in 1992, was the first faithful copy of a historic ship to sail round the world, a feat it completed between 2004 and 2006.



Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn't stopped since!

