What to Remember When Choosing the Best Real Money Slots

The benefits of playing real money slots are simple – you can win real money. Knowing how to play is the key to winning, but how do you learn to play without spending any money? This is where reviews and free play demos come in handy. Playing real money slots for free first will help you decide which ones you like and which ones to avoid.

Get to Know Your Slots

Ploughing your hard-earned cash into a slot machine without even fully understanding how to play (and win), isn’t exactly responsible gambling, and nowadays being responsible with your cash is more important than ever. You wouldn’t buy a car without research, nor would you buy it without taking it for a spin, so why should online slots be any different? With this in mind, it is always wise to learn more about the best real money slots available before deciding which ones to play. Browsing through websites like this is always a good place to start.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The majority of slots have a free play demo, and these are a great way of getting stuck into a slot without risking any of your capital. Now only can you witness the game as it would play with real money, but you’ll also recognise the symbols needed to trigger the features, how often the wins come about and how to win big.

To win real money, you must play with real money, there’s no doubt about that, but there are some online casinos that offer bonuses where you can play for free (on a deposit), with all winnings paid in cash. Be wary of those bonuses that carry wagering requirements because they will end up hitting you in the pocket.

What to Look Out for When Choosing Real Money Slots

The star attraction with any real money slot is its bonus features. Sticking with Megaways, these types of titles can offer a buy-in bonus to eliminate the time (and money) it takes to trigger the bonus round, cascading reel engines leading to multiple wins in a single spin, wilds, and a bonus spins feature where wins lead to rise in the multiplier. Winnings of up to £250K (or currency equivalent) are available in all Megaways slots, regardless of who developed the game, and this sum can only be achieved via the free spins round.

Frequency of wins (volatility) should also be considered. Someone on a small budget will need to benefit from regular wins to sustain their bankroll while a high roller will have the means to seek out larger wins via less frequent wins. An example of how volatility works is as follows…high volatility games pay out less on average but the chance to hit big wins in a short time span is higher. Low volatility games pay out more often, but they tend to be smaller in value. Medium variance (or volatility) sits between the two.

Another factor to consider is the selection of slots on offer. You don’t want to be stuck playing the same boring slots, no matter how many bonuses they throw at you. Reputable providers will always have a strong variety of slots for you to choose from. Make sure to look out for a broad selection such as video slots and real live casino slots when looking at providers.

The final thing to look out for might seem obvious but it is something that people overlook time and again. Reputation is probably the most important factor to consider when choosing a casino provider. Like with anything, you should check the user reviews and see how other players have fared in the past. Also, be sure to check their licences to make sure everything is above board and legal! Legit providers will be happy to point to their licences and legality, so don’t be afraid to check it out.

Whether you’re playing food themed games or finance, what you can win and how you can win will depend on two things; the slot game you are playing and the stake you are spinning with. With this in mind, we can recommend Megaways casinos. Megaways are undoubtedly the most popular type of slot machine available with more elaborate reel engines being revealed with every release! Where else will you find upwards of 1,000,000 ways to win per spin? Only with Megaways, the revolutionary reel mechanic by Big Time Gaming.

Popular Megaways slots include:

Eye of Horus Megaways

Diamond Mine Megaways

Monopoly Megaways

Gonzo’s Quest Megaways

Fishin’ Frenzy Megaways

If you take these pieces of advice and spend a little time before choosing which real money slots to play, you should end up with a selection of the best available slots for your needs.





