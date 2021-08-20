UNPREDICTABLE weather is forecast by Aemet over the weekend for the Valencian Community



After some of the hottest temperatures in history over the past few weeks, the barometers in the Valencian Community have dived from the highs of 46 degrees that were experienced last weekend, to a maximum of 30 degrees today, Friday, August 20, with Spain’s meteorological agency, Aemet , forecasting that temperatures will now stay at a maximum of 30, similar to the typical historical end of season weather.

They are also predicting storms with hail, because since last August 15, when the heatwave subsided, instability has taken over the region, and it seems, according to Aemet, that it will continue to be the main protagonist, with the next few days expected to have a confusing mixture of clear skies, rain, low clouds, mist, and even a storm, heading into next week.

Tomorrow, Saturday, August 21, according to the forecast of Aemet, the day in the Valencian Community will start with the sky a little cloudy, although there will be intervals of low morning clouds in coastal areas, then moving into the afternoon, intervals of medium and high clouds will grow, as well as cloudiness of diurnal evolution in the northern interior of the Comunitat from noon, which may cause weak and scattered showers, mainly in the interior of the province of Castellon.

Sunday, says Aemet, will begin with intervals of medium and high clouds in the early morning mist, or low morning clouds in coastal areas, while from noon the skies will start to cloud over, again, in the northern interior of the Comunitat, with the possibility of scattered showers in the interior of the province of Castellon, as reported by lasprovincias.es

