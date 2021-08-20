Toddler’s lucky escape

A TWO-YEAR-OLD survived an accidental fall from a second-floor holiday apartment in Benidorm’s Calle Nicaragua.

Although his parents were present at the time, they were unaware that the toddler had climbed onto a chair and fallen after leaning over the balcony railing.

His fall was broken, first by an open sunblind and then by a passerby who opened his arms to catch him. Although he did not succeed in grasping the child, who slid to the ground, he helped to deflect the fall and saved him from serious injury.

After attention from paramedics, he was transferred to Villajoyosa hospital to rule out internal injuries that had not come to light during the initial examination.





