These are the top 7 financial mutual funds in the US

The IDFC Mutual Fund announced earlier in the year plans to launch FoF (fund of funds) investing in United States stocks. The fund will reportedly feed into the JP Morgan US Growth Fund. A mutual fund, a type of investment vehicle, allows people to invest their money with other investors.

The money is invested in a collection of securities being either stocks, bonds and/or money markets. Most mutual funds function by investing in a large amount of securities. This allows their investors to diversify their portfolio at a low cost.

Mutual funds remain popular even though they often face competition from low-cost index funds and exchange-traded funds. A few common types of mutual funds are equity funds, index funds, money market funds, fixed-income funds and balance funds. This article will list the top 7 financial mutual funds in the US.

– Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund (TORTX)

This investment, which falls under the Energy Limited Partnership category, seeks a full return and is non-diversified. To do so, this fund usually invests at least 80% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in securities of MLPs and pipeline companies.

The fund has given an impressive return of 49.52% in the past year, -1.08% in the past three years, 1.40% in the past five years and 4.43% in the past decade, while having an expense ratio of 1.19%.

– TIAA-CREF Social Choice LwCrbn Eq Fd (TNWCX)

This investment, which falls under the Large Blend category, seeks a favorable long-term total return. This total return should reflect the investment performance of the US stock market while it also considers certain environmental, social, and governance criteria.

Having 80% of its assets invested in equity securities, the advisor aims to achieve results that reflect the return of the US stock market while investing in companies while they invest in companies who adhere to their environmental, social, and governance criteria.

This fund has returned 45.20% in the past year, with 20.13% in the past three years and 18.40% in the past five years, while having an expense ratio of 0.32%.

– Fidelity OTC Portfolio (FOCPX)

This investment, which falls under the Large Growth category, seeks above-average growth and focuses on over-the-counter and Nasdaq stocks, investing at least 80% of its portfolio here, and its emphasis on the technology sector, where normally more than 25% of the fund will be located.

This investment may complement other large-cap holdings in a portfolio. The fund has returned 49.34% in the past year, 26.58% in the past three years, 28.39% in the past five years and 20.17% in the past decade, while having an expense ratio of 0.87%.

– Principal Capital Securities Fund (PCSFX)

This fund, which falls under the Preferred Stock category, aims to provide current income. It invests at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings in capital securities. It also may invest up to 100% of its assets in below invest grade preferred securities. The fund has returned 13.22% in the past year, 8.33% in the past three years and 7.59% in the past five years, while having an expense ratio of 0%.

– Fidelity Advisor Series Small Cap Fund (FSSFX)

This fund, which falls under the Small Blend category, seeks long-term growth of capital. This fund, which usually invests in common stocks, invests at least 80% of assets in securities of companies with small market capitalizations.

The fund may invest in both or either growth and value stocks. The fund has returned 57.68% in the past year, 16.37% in the past three years and 15.27% in the past five years, while having an expense ratio of 0.01%.

– T. Rowe Price Instl Small-Cap Stock Fund (TRSSX)

This fund, which falls under the Small Growth category, seeks to provide long-term capital growth. While usually investing at least 80% of its net assets in stocks of small companies, the fund may also invest in foreign stocks.

The fund has returned 54.46% in the past year, 19.50% in the past three years, 19.59% in the past five years and 15.00% in the past decade, while having an expense ratio of 0.66%.

– DFA US Targeted Value Portfolio (DFFVX)

This fund, which falls under the Small Value category, seeks long-term capital appreciation. By purchasing a broad and diverse group of the readily marketable securities of US small and mid cap companies, the fund may also sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for US equity securities and indices.

This is done to increase or decrease equity market exposure and is based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows. The fund has returned 80.04% in the past year, 10.09% in the past three years, 13.10% in the past five years and 11.00% in the past decade, while having an expense ratio of 0.37%.

The Takeaway

When choosing to invest in a mutual fund, investors should decide whether to invest in passive or mutual funds, they need to cut costs by understanding fees and to help build and manage their portfolio, they need to have their assets rebalanced and mixed once a year. The mentioned funds are at the top of their categories, so it won’t be hard to find one that’s perfect for any portfolio.





