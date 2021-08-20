Elon Musk claims prototype ‘Tesla Bot’ can even pick up your groceries

Elon Musk has said the ‘Tesla Bot’ may have “profound implications for the economy”.

Musk claimed Tesla is likely to launch a humanoid robot prototype next year that is designed to do "boring, repetitious and dangerous" tasks.

Musk claimed Tesla is likely to launch a humanoid robot prototype next year that is designed to do “boring, repetitious and dangerous” tasks.

Musk said the bot would also feature a screen where a human face would give “useful information”.

He described the bot as an extension of Tesla’s current designs of self-driving cars. Musk said the robot would use a computer chip and would be navigated using eight different cameras in a similar way to the Tesla vehicles.

Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day, Musk said the bot would have “profound implications for the economy” and address the shortage in labour.

He stressed the importance of making sure the robot was not “super expensive”.

Some, though, have questioned whether the billionaire, who has frequently talked of big technology advances at showcase events only the end up scaling back the plans, will be able to deliver on what he has promised for the robot.

“Is the ‘Tesla Bot’ the next dream shot to pump up the hype machine?,” Raj Rajkumar, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, said to Reuters.

“I can safely say that it will be much longer than 10 years before a humanoid bot from any company on the planet can go to the store and get groceries for you,” he concluded.

