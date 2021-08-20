Swedish travel advice extended until September

The Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs has decided to extend its advice against non-essential travel to most countries until September 1.

At the same time, the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs is lifting the advice against travel to countries and administrative regions that have recently been added to the EU exemption list. As of 24 June, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs has lifted the advice against non-essential travel to Albania, Lebanon, North Macedonia, Serbia, the United States, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

The international situation is still uncertain and rapidly changing. The Covid-19 pandemic is still ongoing. For this reason, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs has decided to extend the advice against non-essential travel due to the pandemic. The decision remains in effect until September 1, 2021.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs also plans to continue to lift the advice against travel to additional countries as they are added to the EU exemption list.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs is working with a view to transitioning to a system in which pandemic-related decisions to advise against travel are strictly reserved for especially vulnerable countries/administrative regions. This will take place as soon as possible later in the year, provided that the generally positive global trend continues.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs’ advice for Swedish travellers is, “The individual bears a great responsibility even when travelling to countries that are no longer subject to Ministry for Foreign Affairs’ advice against travel. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs urges all Swedish travellers to read up when planning their trip, follow the local rules when in the country and plan their trip home carefully.”

Swedes are urged to continue to follow the general recommendations of the Public Health Agency and to keep a safe distance, wash their hands and avoid large social gatherings. It is also important to follow these recommendations when abroad.

In previous decisions, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs lifted the advice against non-essential travel to: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Rwanda, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the UK and the Vatican City. These countries are already exempt from the advice against non-essential travel.

