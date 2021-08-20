Record amount of rubbish collected on beaches in Denia

During the first fortnight of August, the Denia beach cleaning service has collected a record amount of non-natural waste, a total of 15,300 kilos. Litterlouts dumped bag, bottles, and even mattresses and furniture on the beach. Denia City council is calling on residents and visitors to be more civil.

Among the rubbish removed are chairs and other beach items abandoned on the seashore to try to reserve a place, which is prohibited by municipal ordinance, remains of drinking parties including bottles, plastic cups and bags, household items including mattresses and furniture, paper and cardboard, terrace furniture, in addition to the garbage bags that are dumped in the bins on the beach.

From August 1 to 15, 2020, 12,930 kilos of non-natural garbage were collected on the beaches of Denia. On the same dates in August 2019, a summer without a pandemic, 13,969 kilos were collected.

From the City Council of Denia, a call is made to the civility of the population, residents and visitors, to make proper use of the cleaning services available and to respect the material intended for cleaning.

