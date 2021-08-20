AS the stadium undergoes complete refurbishment and the team play at the Alfredo de Stefanos stadium, the Real Madrid merchandise store at Bernabeu was ramraided.

The attack on the store which saw three vehicles involved took place at 6am on the morning of Thursday August 19 according to eye witness reports.

Ironically, earlier that day, members of the first team had been taken by coach to the stadium to inspect the renovation work which was started some time ago as no crowds were allowed in the stadium for live matches.

The two-storey shop remained fully stocked during the work and it appears that a single vehicle drove into the glass doors and then the robbers emerged from two accompanying cars and literally swept the shelves clear of very expensive team clothing and other branded souvenirs.

By the time that the police arrived following an alert from a member of the public, the robbers had disappeared with their haul.

The matter is now in the hands of the National Police who are said to be viewing security camera footage but they fear that the vehicles will have been stolen and therefore tracking via their number plates will not lead to arrests.

There is a huge market for this time of branded material and as it is genuine (rather than counterfeit) it will probably sell quickly and at reasonably high prices.

