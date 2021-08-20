Power of the pen

: CHILDHOOD FRIENDS: Correspondence covering a period of nearly 50 years Photo credit: Javea Players

ANDREW MAKEPEACE LADD III and Melissa Gardner, both born to wealth and position, are childhood friends.

Their lifelong correspondence begins with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards. Romantically attached, they continue to exchange letters through their boarding school and college years.

The correspondence covers a period of nearly 50 years, during which they discuss their hopes, ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and even defeats.

Love Letters is an intimate drama with amusing interludes which gains steadily in power, as life keeps ripping away at the seams of its characters’ well-tailored existences. It etches a deep portrait of life’s painful vicissitudes.

Written by A R Gurney, and directed by Cherry Cabban, Love Letters celebrates the power of the written word.

Performances on September 22-24 and September 29-October 1 at the Studio Theatre, with 50 per cent audiences to allow adequate social distancing.


For tickets (€11) see the www.javeaplayers.com website.

La Cocina offers a pre-theatre dinner at 6pm with a tapas menu and a large glass of wine for €17. Bookings are essential on 96 579 5140.




