Popular University modernises its management with a virtual platform

The Popular University, Mijas, has launched its new website that will allow users to do much more electronically.

As announced by the area councillor, Hipolito Zapico, this online platform hosted at www.up.mijas.es will allow users, among other things, to formalise the registration electronically.

“With this website, we begin a new phase at the Popular University, more adapted to the 21st century. The idea is that, from the website itself, the user can fill out a very simple form with which to formalise their registration without having to go to the Casa de la Cultura in Las Lagunas, La Cala or Mijas Pueblo”, explains Zapico.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It is an intuitive website, categorised according to the geographical areas where classes are taught: “Once the user accesses the workshop that interests them, they will receive detailed information about what it consists of, the hours, the places available, the way in which they can register, monthly, quarterly or annually, and the price for registered and not registered persons”, said the mayor.

In addition to being an informative portal that will allow users to learn about the workshops and formalise enrollment online, up.mijas.es has another purpose: to implement online courses.

“In this first phase we are going to start a pilot test with virtual tai chi classes. We will see what results they give and from there we want to extend this modality to other classes, mainly languages,” says Zapico.

These virtual classes are born from the need to provide “an alternative for those users who cannot continue with face-to-face courses due to their work or educational schedule. We have detected in recent years that many people start workshops in September but leave them in spring because they cannot combine it with other schedules. Through online classes we would solve this problem”, emphasises Zapico.

A QR code has been created to directly access the portal and that it will be available in the different House of Culture of the municipality as well as on the website itself municipal.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





