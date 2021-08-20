Police dismantle illegal cryptocurrency mining farm in Toledo. Spanish National Police have dismantled a cryptocurrency farm located in a villa in the Toledo municipality of Yeles, a woman has now been charged with fraudulently obtaining electricity.
The woman had apparently used an illegal connection to ensure continuous free electricity to the facility which used 111 processors and “sophisticated” refrigeration, smoke and heat extraction equipment, according to a report from the National Police.
In cryptocurrency mining, profitability depends on low electricity prices, which is why the person under investigation was using an illegal connection to the low-voltage distribution network through a three-phase connection.
Given that cryptocurrencies are sometimes used as a common means of payment in illicit activities linked to technological crimes and for money laundering, the investigation is still open for the full clarification of the facts.
The rise of virtual currencies, especially bitcoin, has seen its price appreciate strongly during the last three years, which has led many people to dedicate themselves to cryptocurrency mining.
To obtain a new currency, it is necessary to solve complex algorithms by means of computers, which need days of working to achieve it. This process is known as “mining” cryptocurrencies.
More than 70% of the world’s cryptocurrency mining is concentrated in China, a country where the price of energy is very cheap, in part, because the most polluting energy sources, such as coal plants, continue to weigh heavily in the energy mix.
According to various investigations, the annual energy consumption for mining virtual currencies is equivalent to the annual consumption in Argentina, which has raised criticism from environmental groups.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.