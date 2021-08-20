Police dismantle illegal cryptocurrency mining farm in Toledo

The woman had apparently used an illegal connection to ensure continuous free electricity to the facility which used 111 processors and “sophisticated” refrigeration, smoke and heat extraction equipment, according to a report from the National Police.

The investigation began when it was discovered that the house had a very high electricity consumption and gave off a thermal emission higher than what would correspond to a normal-sized family home.

In cryptocurrency mining, profitability depends on low electricity prices, which is why the person under investigation was using an illegal connection to the low-voltage distribution network through a three-phase connection.

Given that cryptocurrencies are sometimes used as a common means of payment in illicit activities linked to technological crimes and for money laundering, the investigation is still open for the full clarification of the facts.

The rise of virtual currencies, especially bitcoin, has seen its price appreciate strongly during the last three years, which has led many people to dedicate themselves to cryptocurrency mining.

To obtain a new currency, it is necessary to solve complex algorithms by means of computers, which need days of working to achieve it. This process is known as “mining” cryptocurrencies.