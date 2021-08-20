News Snippets – Costa Blanca North

Linda Hall
DENIA: August water consumption returned to pre-pandemic levels Photo credit: Pexels

On tap WATER consumption soared to a daily 27 million litres in Denia in August, compared with 11 million litres during the winter months, and similar to amounts used prior to the pandemic, revealed water company Aqualia.

Stay away SPECTATORS were banned from the Balcon de Alicante climb on the seventh stage of the Vuelta a España cycle race, not because of social distancing but to reduce the fire risk in the tinder area. 

Private land JAVEA town hall put up signs along rural roads and paths in the Pla area, asking the public not to help themselves to fruit and vegetables or walk across the plots of unfenced agricultural land. 

Hot stuff ALICANTE province has experienced 71 “tropical nights” between June 1 August 18 when the minimum temperature did fall below 22 degrees, twice as many as those registered in 2020, according to Alicante University’s Climatology Laboratory.

 




