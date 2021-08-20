Mojacar awaits a happy event

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Mojacar awaits a happy event
HATCHLING: Loggerhead turtle, ready to take to the sea Photo credit: Pixabay

VOLUNTEERS have kept watch for six weeks over a nest of turtle eggs discovered on Mojacar’s Granatilla beach.

A beachgoer who discovered the nest by chance in early July advised the 112 Emergency number, which immediately launched the procedures put in place by the Junta’s Sustainable Development department for situations like these.

Once confirmed, experts pronounced the location adequate for the hatchlings’ survival once they emerged from their shells, deciding that it would not be necessary to move the nest.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

A group that includes Junta officials, the Guardia Civil’s nature protection unit Seprona, Policia Local officers  and  experts from Almeria University, Spain’s National Research Council (CSIC)  and Doñana are currently coordinating the operation.

Members of the Serbal environmentalist association are present day-round at the spot where the turtle eggs are buried, waiting for them to hatch.

According to regional government, this could happen sooner than expected, owing to the very high temperatures in the area.


Raquel Espin, the Junta’s Sustainable Development delegate to Almeria and Mojacar’s mayor Rosa Marina Cano recently visited the Serbal volunteers, applauding their professionality and generosity in ensuring that the turtles could hatch safely.

Once the hatchlings emerge, Andalucia’s Marine Environment Management Centre (CEGMA), base in Algeciras (Cadiz) will take over until they can be released into the sea.

 




Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here