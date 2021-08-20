Mo Salah to become highest paid player in Liverpool FC history

MO SALAH is poised to become Liverpool FC’s highest-paid player in history as the club offer him a contract extension worth a reported £230,000 a week

Liverpool’s prolific 29-year-old Egyptian hitman, Mo Salah, currently has a £200,000-a-week contract at Anfield until 2023, but bosses are keen to secure his services for a longer spell, and it has been reported that they are allegedly negotiating a new two-year extension to his deal, worth £230,000-a-week, according to thesun.co.uk.

If the deal comes off, it will be a record salary for a Liverpool player, and clearly a sign of the intent of Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), with Salah one of the most dangerous strikers in the world at present, and worth his weight in gold to any club that needs that type of regular firepower up front.

Salah’s trusted lawyer and advisor Ramy Abbas Issa took to social media after Mo had smashed that left-footer beyond Norwich keeper Tim Krul on the opening day of the season, tweeting, “I hope they’re watching”.

With sporting director Michael Edwards convincing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, and Virgil van Dijk to recently sign new deals, the club will be prepared to offer Salah that type of big-money deal to keep him at Anfield until 2025, with the Egyptian scoring 126 times in 204 appearances since his arrival in 2017, and this season has already started with two assists and a goal in the first match.