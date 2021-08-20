Mass vaccination days without appointment in 70 Andalucian towns

The Andalucian Health Service will organise new mass days of vaccination without an appointment in the week of August 23 in some 70 localities.

The mass vaccination days aim to continue advancing in the immunisation of the population and facilitate the administration of the first dose to residents of Andalucia who are abroad from their usual address.

The sessions will be open to people over 12 years of age and messenger RNA vaccines (Moderna or Pfizer) will be administered. Pregnant women who have not started the vaccination schedule may also attend these days.

In Almeria, vaccinations without an appointment will be carried out in the towns of Vicar, Adra, Berja, El Ejido, Roquetas de Mar, Huercal Overa, Almeria capital, Viator and Benahadux, Campohermoso and Huercal.

In Cadiz, these days will take place at the vaccination points located in Alcala de los Gazules, Conil, San Roque, La Línea, Tarifa, Algeciras, Los Barrios and Jerez de la Frontera – at the vaccination point located in IFECA, vaccination will be will be carried out this time by car.

In Cordoba, walk-ins will be held in Lucena, Castro del Rio, Aguilar de la Frontera, Rute, Benameji, Montilla, Puente Genil, La Rambla, Fernan Núñez, Priego de Cordoba, Cabra and Baena.

In Granada, vaccinations will take place in Baza, Guadix, Albuñol, Almuñecar, Salobreña and Motril.

In Huelva, the vaccinations will be carried out in the towns of Villanueva de los Castillejos, Huelva capital, Minas de Riotinto, Aracena, Cortegana and Valverde del Camino.

In Jaen, they will be carried out at the vaccination points set up in Ubeda, Andujar, Bailen, Linares, Jaen capital and Alcala la Real.

In Malaga, they will be held in Ronda, Mijas Costa, Estepona, Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmadena, Fuengirola, Sabinillas, Marbella, San Pedro de Alcantara and Velez Malaga.

In Seville, there will be no-appointment vaccination days in Osuna, Estepa, La Luisiana, Marchena, El Saucejo, Puebla de Cazalla, Écija, Las Cabezas de San Juan, Espartinas and Cantillana.

Specific information on the location of these drop-in vaccination points and opening hours can be consulted on the SAS website (http://lajunta.es/3iuh1).

