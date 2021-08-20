Malaga youth arrested for stabbing his family’s dog to death

Source: policia local

POLICE in Malaga have arrested a young man in El Palo district of the city after he stabbed his family’s dog to death

Police officers in Malaga have arrested a young man in the El Palo district of the capital city after he had stabbed his dog to death at the family home in the city, before going out into the street covered in the blood from his dead dog, and armed with a knife, where he allegedly threatened startled passers-by with the knife, according to sources of SUR.

Neighbours alerted the Local Police who promptly arrived at the scene, where they spoke with the mother of the young man, who reportedly informed them that her son had psychiatric problems, and that before going out into the street in a disturbed frame of mind, he had stabbed the family dog to death inside the home.

After a quick search of the neighbourhood, the police officers – now also joined by extra officers from both the Local and National Police – located the young man in a nearby alley, where he was still clearly upset, holding a knife with a three-inch blade, and covered in the dead dog’s blood, at which point they reportedly asked him several times to drop the blade, which he did eventually, and the Malaga youth was immediately disabled and arrested.

Officers from the National Police went with the detainee’s mother to inspect the dog, which was found lying dead on a bed, with a stab wound in its one side, as reported by surinenglish.com.

___________________________________________________________


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
