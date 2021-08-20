Lowest number of traffic deaths ever in 2020 because of Covid restrictions

Spain registered its lowest number of traffic accident deaths since records began in 2020. Covid-19 restrictions prevented people from driving frequently. Some 1,370 people lost their lives in traffic accidents and the death rate stood at 29 deaths per million inhabitants, one of the lowest in the European Union in 2020.

According to the government, “The decrease in the death toll occurred in a context of a reduction in long-distance trips caused by mobility restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The death rate stood at 29 deaths per million inhabitants, one of the lowest in the European Union in 2020, only behind Sweden (18), Malta (21) and Denmark (27). The average rate for the countries of the European Union was 42. In the European Union as a whole, the mortality rate per million inhabitants decreased by 17 per cent between 2019 and 2020, while in Spain this reduction was 22 per cent.

