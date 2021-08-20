Germany removes five autonomous regions of Spain from its list of high-risk destinations

THE GERMAN government has removed five autonomous communities of Spain from its list of high-risk travel destinations



Germany announced this Friday, August 20, that from this Sunday it will remove Catalonia, the Canary Islands, Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha, and Valencia from its list of high-risk travel destinations, but that it will keep the rest of Spain in this classification.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) of virology communicated these changes when publishing the weekly update of the list of areas at risk from the pandemic, a classification that it elaborates together with the ministries of Foreign, Health, and Interior, with the five autonomous communities being downgraded to simply risk areas, the least serious of the three categories that Germany works with.

The change means that from Sunday, August 22, travellers over 12 years old from these autonomous communities will no longer have to quarantine for ten days when arriving in Germany, however, the presentation of a negative PCR test, or a vaccination certificate when entering the country is still a mandatory requirement.

As Germany removes these Spanish communities from the high-risk category, meaning travellers can once again visit these parts of Spain, it is difficult to estimate the effect that this decision may have on German tourism, with two of the country’s main holiday destinations being in Spain: the Canary Islands and Catalonia, because this decision comes just as the summer holidays have ended, or are about to end, in more than half of the 16 German Länder, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

