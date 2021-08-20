Exhibition for bullfight lovers

AN exhibition of bullfighting photos in the Patio de Luces in Almeria’s Diputacion building can be visited until August 28.

Entitled “Emociones,” they are the work of Jose Luis Molina Lazaro and Miguel Asis Gallego who have shown their photographs in same location for the last five years. This year’s exhibition centres on the “aesthetic beauty of bullfighting.”

The inauguration was presided by Manuel Guzman, who heads the provincial council’s Culture and Cinema department.

Welcoming all those attending the opening, Guzman thanked the organisers, the Foro Cultural 3 Taurinos 3, expressing his gratitude for their support of bullfighting.

“The Diputacion has always been – and will continue to be – a point of reference in its backing for all those who love bullfighting,” Guzman declared.

The exhibition can be visited Monday to Saturday, mornings and afternoons, and Sunday mornings between 10am and 2pm.





