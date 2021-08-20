Exhibition for bullfight lovers

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Exhibition for bullfight lovers
INAUGURATION: Manuel Guzman with the organisers and photographers responsible for “Emociones” exhibition Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

AN exhibition of bullfighting photos in the Patio de Luces in Almeria’s Diputacion building can be visited until August 28.

Entitled “Emociones,” they are the work of Jose Luis Molina Lazaro and Miguel Asis Gallego who have shown their photographs in same location for the last five years.  This year’s exhibition centres on the “aesthetic beauty of bullfighting.”

The inauguration was presided by Manuel Guzman, who heads the provincial council’s Culture and Cinema department.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Welcoming all those attending the opening, Guzman thanked the organisers, the Foro Cultural 3 Taurinos 3, expressing his gratitude for their support of bullfighting.

“The Diputacion has always been – and will continue to be – a point of reference in its backing for all those who love bullfighting,” Guzman declared.

The exhibition can be visited Monday to Saturday, mornings and afternoons, and Sunday mornings between 10am and 2pm.




Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here