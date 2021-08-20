Dutch policeman on holiday in Torremolinos recognises fugitive from the Netherlands

Thanks to the diligence of an off-duty Dutch police officer who was on holiday in the Costa del Sol resort of Torremolinos, officers of the Local Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who was a wanted fugitive from the Netherlands.

According to a statement from the Torremolinos police, the incident occurred at around 1.15am on the morning of Wednesday, August 18, when the Dutch policeman was drinking in a bar in the town when he suddenly realised that one of the others drinking in the bar was a fugitive from his country, wanted by the judicial authorities for stabbing another person.

The officer immediately called the emergency 091 number and the National Police promptly responded, subsequently identifying and arresting the wanted man, who was found to have a European Detention and Surrender Order (OEDE) out against him that was issued in July, for being the alleged perpetrator of the stabbing of another person in the Dutch town of Haarlem in June, during which his victim suffered an arterial haemorrhage, after receiving a cut in he armpit area.

Once the corresponding paperwork was completed, the fugitive was placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction No2 of Torremolinos, and a big pat on the back was surely given to the Dutch policeman, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

