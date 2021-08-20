British boy aged 12 pulled unconscious from a pool on the Costa Blanca

A 12-year-old British boy has been pulled unconscious from a swimming pool on a complex on the Costa Blanca municu¡ipality of Javea



A 12-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in the Costa Blanca municipality of Javea on Tuesday, August 17, after relatives found him lying unconscious at the bottom of their swimming pool, and jumping in to pull him out of the water, at around 5pm in the afternoon, according to thesun.co.uk.

Emergency services were immediately deployed to the property in a residential area, including patrols from the Local Police and Guardia Civil, along with an ambulance with paramedics, Red Cross workers, and staff from a local health centre.

On arrival at the scene, the medical team found the boy placed at the side of the pool, and proceeded to administer CPR on him, with a well-placed source telling The Sun, “He had a very weak pulse when the first emergency responders arrived, but fortunately the efforts to save him were successful”.

A Guardia Civil spokesman said, “We were called to a property in Javea just before 5pm on Tuesday. The boy that was rescued came close to drowning and was taken to hospital”, confirming that the boy was aged 12, but could not offer any more information, and the hospital in Denia where the boy was taken has not yet made any official statement.

On Wednesday, August 18, regional government health officials reported that the boy was still in hospital, but that there was no news on his condition, with unconfirmed local reports telling the paper that they believed the boy had been practising swimming underwater and holding his breath, with could possibly have caused a lung infarction.

The Guardia Civil are reportedly carrying out a routine investigation under the coordination of a local court, and we try to update you as soon as there is any more information.

