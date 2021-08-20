Mijas hosts the new edition of the Andalusian Women’s Football Cup

MIJAS will host the Andalucian Women’s Football Cup on August 25, 26 and 27.

The mayor of Sports, Andres Ruiz, the presidents of the Andalucian Football Federation (FAF) and Malaga, Pablo Lozano and Jose Gonzalez have presented the new edition of the Andalucian Women’s Football Cup to be played at the Municipal Stadium Antonio Marquez Alarcon de Mijas Pueblo, on August 25, 26 and 27.

The tournament welcomes the six best Andalucian teams such as Sevilla FC, Sporting Club de Huelva and Real Betis Balompie, first-tier Iberdorola, and Granada CF, Pozoalbense and Cordoba CF, second-tier.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The president of the Andalucian Football Federation, Pablo Lozano, stressed that “we have always wanted to give a boost to the Andalucia Cup so that it is the first staging of Andalucian women’s football, that it is a prestigious trophy of which they only have three of these six teams in their showcases. I am completely sure that these six clubs are going to play this edition of this wonderful tournament, and all six have enough quality to be able to take it to them”.

The two best Andalucian teams classified in the Iberdrola first season last season, Sevilla CF and Sporting Club de Huelva, have gone directly to the semifinal, while the other four teams will compete in the quarterfinals to be played in two matches on Wednesday, August 25 at 7pm (Real Betis-Córdoba CF) and at 9pm (Granada CF-Pozoalbense), respectively.

While the semifinals will face the winners of the two quarters against the two clubs already classified next Thursday, August 26, at the same time as the previous day. Finally, the two undefeated in the semifinals will fight for the final triumph on Friday the 27th from 9pm.

Entry to the tournament will be carried out by invitation within the capacity allowed by the health level at which the town is located on those days of competition, and all the security measures established by the health authorities of the Board of Directors will be taken. Andalucia.

“Such a beautiful stadium is worth filling up to enjoy the best women’s football, not only Andalucian, but also national, with six clubs with a lot of history and a very important shield, and above all with players who play with the national teams of their countries and at international level. For this reason, I want to invite all the fans of this sport so that they can enjoy top-level women’s football matches,” said Lozano.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





