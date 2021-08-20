Adolescent extortioners

Adolescent extortioners
ADRA VICTIM: Guardia Civil investigators found 10-year-old was being blackmailed Photo credit: Guardia Civil

A 14-YEAR-OLD was detained for allegedly extorting €7,000 from a child of 10 in Adra while another is under investigation.

They reportedly threatened the younger boy with violence if he did not hand over money from the family business, receiving amounts of between €200 and €3,000 on a weekly basis for two months.

The blackmail came to light after the victim’s father reported the loss of an envelope containing cash to the Guardia Civil.

Their investigations led to the arrest of one of the boys, who lives in Berja, while they are investigating the extent of the involvement of another from Adra.

The case is now in the hands of Almeria’s Public Prosecution department responsible for minors.




