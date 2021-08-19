Visit Karunawa

Linda Hall
Visit Karunawa
: HELEN DAVIS: Fund-raising for several years for those in need Photo credit: Spread Some Sunshine

EURO WEEKLY NEWS readers looking for a bargain should visit the Karunawa charity shop in Javea Park.

The shop, just a few doors away from Digby’s Bar, is a joint venture between Spread Some Sunshine and Project4All.

“Our prices will be low and our message clear,” said Spread Some Sunshine’s Helen Davis.

“Let’s help combat human hunger.”

The pandemic has worsened the ongoing problem of providing food for those desperately in need, Helen said.

This applies equally to the homeless who are currently living on the streets of the Costa Blanca and to the children and impoverished families on the southwest coast of Sri Lanka that Spread Some Sunshine has helped since 2018.


The other half of Karunawa is Project4All, a self-funded non-government organisation that delivers hot meals to the homeless and those in need on the Costa Blanca.

“It’s simple. The money we raise buys food for those with no income or ability to feed their families on a regular basis,” Helen told the Euro Weekly News. 

“But we need your help, so please visit our friendly shop, spend just a few euros, bring along donated items or maybe spare a few hours a week to help us get organised,” she said.


“We have lots of bargains in ladies and children’s clothes, shoes, toys, kids’ books, bric-a-brac and much more.  We have lots of children’s summer clothes, many from just €1.”

Karunawa is open from 10.30am to 1.30pm, from Monday to Saturday.

Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

