Visit Karunawa

EURO WEEKLY NEWS readers looking for a bargain should visit the Karunawa charity shop in Javea Park.

The shop, just a few doors away from Digby’s Bar, is a joint venture between Spread Some Sunshine and Project4All.

“Our prices will be low and our message clear,” said Spread Some Sunshine’s Helen Davis.

“Let’s help combat human hunger.”

The pandemic has worsened the ongoing problem of providing food for those desperately in need, Helen said.

This applies equally to the homeless who are currently living on the streets of the Costa Blanca and to the children and impoverished families on the southwest coast of Sri Lanka that Spread Some Sunshine has helped since 2018.

The other half of Karunawa is Project4All, a self-funded non-government organisation that delivers hot meals to the homeless and those in need on the Costa Blanca.

“It’s simple. The money we raise buys food for those with no income or ability to feed their families on a regular basis,” Helen told the Euro Weekly News.

“But we need your help, so please visit our friendly shop, spend just a few euros, bring along donated items or maybe spare a few hours a week to help us get organised,” she said.

“We have lots of bargains in ladies and children’s clothes, shoes, toys, kids’ books, bric-a-brac and much more. We have lots of children’s summer clothes, many from just €1.”

Karunawa is open from 10.30am to 1.30pm, from Monday to Saturday.