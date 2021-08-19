Village hits back at townie tourists who do not understand rural life

A Spanish village has hit back at urban tourist who have little to no clue about rural life.

After a small number of tourists rang Ribadesella’s town hall to complain about the noise of roosters, donkeys, and to let the authorities know that wandering cows had left a mess behind them, the town hall decided to put up posters around the village warning tourists that country life is noisy and if they cannot handle it, they should leave and holiday somewhere else.

“Last week we had a lady who called us three or four times over a rooster that was waking her up at 5am. She told us that we had to do something,” Ramon Canal, Ribadesella’s mayor, said according to The Guardian.

The poster says, “Here we have church bells that ring out regularly, roosters that crow early in the morning and herds of livestock that live nearby and at times carry cowbells that also make noise. If you can’t handle all this, you may not be in the right place,” it adds.

“One needs to realise that milk doesn’t come in cartons, it comes from cows, and that you have to feed and maintain them,” the mayor added.

If, however, tourists can appreciate and understand rural life the poster adds, “If on the other hand you’re one of the privileged ones who can bear all this, you’ll enjoy the wonderful surroundings and the excellent products made by our fantastic farmers, ranchers or artisans. Enjoy Ribadesella!”

