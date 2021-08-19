Villa Paradiso Group opens first Eco Rehab in the world

THE renowned Villa Paradiso Group, awarded best addiction treatment centre in Europe 2020, is opening a brand-new, 100 per cent ecological rehab concept in Malaga.

Welcome to the first Eco Rehab in the world.

Spain’s Hacienda Paradiso is set to become the world’s very first eco-rehab. Situated in Malaga on the Costa del Sol, Hacienda Paradiso works with clients to end the cycle of addiction and behavioural problems in a completely eco-friendly atmosphere.

The five-star rehab facility is nothing like traditional rehabs, and is an experience like never before. Guests spend their time recovering in an affordable, natural retreat allowing them to recover in complete relaxation.

Addiction and mental health recovery can be exceptionally challenging, but Hacienda Paradiso does everything to provide guests with the most comfortable stay imaginable.

Award-winning treatments

Hacienda Paradiso provides guests with a bespoke 28-day treatment. The package includes an individual treatment programme and an additional 12-month aftercare programme. Guests are treated from the moment they walk in the doors with a psychiatrist evaluation upon arrival.

A blood test is also administered to discover if there are any underlying health problems.

Clients attend group therapy sessions seven times per week during their stay. On-site chefs provide exceptional, healthy meals for clients during. Daily exercise and weekly excursions are also part of the plan.

Jasmine’s Eco Farm

Two healthy, nutritional meals are provided by the rehab, but there is more in store for clients of Hacienda Paradiso. Clients will enjoy a healthy, on-site eco-market where they can shop for fresh fruit and vegetables from local suppliers, all in one place. Or perhaps order a fresh smoothy after the daily workout routine in the open air.

Jasmine’s Eco Farm shop also provides breakfast products such as different kinds of cereals, eggs and fresh croissants or different eco friendly products.

“Allow nature’s peace to flow into you as sunshine flows into trees”

Nature dominates life at Hacienda Paradiso Rehab: Magnificent views stretch across high Spanish plains, sunlight dances across the Caminito del Rey, and white Andalucian villages melt into the landscape. Clients synch completely with nature, including open-air workouts, outdoor excursions (e-bike tours) and cultivating the on-site ecological garden.

(Eco)nomical treatments for patients all over the world

With treatment costing between €10,000 and €12,500 per month, Hacienda Paradiso has been awarded Best Affordable Rehab in Europe by World’s Best Rehab, beating over 30 other treatment clinics in the UK, Ireland, Scandinavia and Spain to the coveted award.

Hacienda Paradiso is part of the award-winning Villa Paradiso Group, consisting of:

Villa Paradiso Spain – Individual treatment clinic in Marbella, Andalucia.

Villa Paradiso Tunisia – Individual wellness rehab in Gammarth, Les Côtes de Carthage.

Hacienda Paradiso Spain – World’s first Eco Rehab in Malaga, Andalucia.

In 2020, the Villa Paradiso group was rewarded for their unique approach and named ‘Best Treatment Centre in Europe 2020’ by the renowned World’s Best Rehab Magazine.

+34 647 968 967 • haciendaparadiso.com