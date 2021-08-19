Top 5 most common coronavirus symptoms in the last 30 days revealed. The symptoms though are of those who have been fully vaccinated, but have still managed to catch the coronavirus.

The ZOE Symptom Study App is used for Brits to keep a record of the daily symptoms that they are experiencing due to the coronavirus. According to this most people who have suffered from the disease lately have suffered the following symptoms; headache, runny nose, sore throat, sneezing and loss of smell.

The lead scientist for the study, Professor Tim, has spoken about the risk of infection even for those who have been fully vaccinated.

The professor said: “Keep them in mind and keep away from other people if you’ve got them.

“Cases are likely to remain high for the next few weeks or even possibly months.

“This means your risk of infection is high and even if you’ve been double vaccinated it’s really important you watch out for any new symptoms because we can see the longer it goes from your time of vaccination the less effective these vaccines are.”

The professor warned that people in the more vulnerable groups who would have been jabbed early on during the pandemic could be at risk from their immunity dropping.

“It looks like the younger ages are dropping slightly and the older ages seem to be increasing slightly and the older ages generally are the fully vaccinated groups,” said Professor Spector.

“While vaccines aren’t working as well as we hoped in terms of stopping infections that are working in stopping severe infections and hospitalisations.

“Having double vaccination doesn’t mean you can’t get infected and that’s going to get increasingly likely as the time since your vaccination increases.”

The possibility of booster vaccinations for Covid is being considered in many countries.

