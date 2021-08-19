Three boats rescued sailing through the Strait of Gibraltar. Multiple rescue missions were carried out which saw a total of 24 people rescued from the Strait of Gibraltar.

The rescue missions took place on Wednesday, August 18, and in total the Salvamento Maritimo rescued 24 people. The people had been sailing in three different boats through the waters of the Strait of Gibraltar.

According to Europa Press, maritime sources confirmed that on Wednesday morning the Guardamar Caliope rescue boat set out and rescued people from two small boats. The first boat had seven people inside and the second boat had eight people. The rescue boat was able to quickly transfer these people safely to the port of Algeciras.

Also on Wednesday morning another rescue mission was carried out, this time by the Salvamar Denebola rescue boat. They rescued people from another small boat which had nine people aboard. This boat was also sailing in the waters of the Strait of Gibraltar. The rescued people were quickly taken to the port in Ceuta.

In other news, the Supreme Court knocks down ‘covid passport’ to enter bars, restaurants and nightclubs in Andalucia. The Andalucian Government had hoped to use a COVID passport, but the Supreme Court has prevented this.

The Andalucian Government had hoped to use a COVID passport control entry to hotels, nightlife venues and nightclubs across Andalucia. The Supreme Court has now rejected this request. The court believes that the proposed measure “does not pass the proportionality test” and that it shows a “justification deficit”. Therefore, it has decided to stand by the decision previously taken by the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia.

This basically means that anyone in Andalucia will not have to show a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test which was taken in the last 72 hours in order to enter nightclubs, restaurants and bars. The government of Moreno Bonilla had requested these measures, but Supreme Court have decided to overturn the request.

