The benefits of Canine physiotherapy

Physiotherapy can help a variety of problems including spine and other neurologic problems, arthritis, strains and sprains and post-operative rehabilitation.

The life expectancy of animals is increasing a lot, which mainly leads to more osteoarthritis and joint and mobility problems. Osteoarthritis is the most frequent cause of lameness in dogs, estimating that 20 per cent of dogs older than one year are affected. Physiotherapy, included in a multidisciplinary programme, is where it can bring us the greatest benefit.

A variety of soft tissue techniques (eg massage), Joint techniques (eg mobilisations and stretching), and electrotherapy treatments (eg TENS) , lasertherapy, Ultrasound, hydrotherapy and Shockwaves are incorporated into animal physiotherapy treatments. Exercise rehabilitation is also a very important part.

