Taliban shoot protesters dead in the city of Jalalabad

Taliban militants have shot and killed protesters in the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan



The Taliban’s so-called ‘amnesty’ somehow appeared very hollow to people on the streets of the eastern Afganistan city of Jalalabad yesterday, Wednesday, August 18, where at least three protesters were shot and killed, and six more seriously injured, while protesting against the Taliban’s replacement of the country’s tricolour with the white flag that the militants fly, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

One of the men – a journalist – was shot dead in cold blood as he defiantly raised the Afghani national flag in defiance, with the message from Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, that they did not want to see anybody being killed, clearly having no meaning to the thugs in this part of the country.

Dreadful scenes were reported in the capital of Kabul, where footage showed a suspected looter was seen with his face covered in tar, his hands behind his back, and being dragged along behind a lorry, while thousands were beaten back by militants at the airport, desperate to make their escape on the aircraft that were evacuating people, with heartbreaking footage showing children squashed against the fences in the surge, while adults tried to pass their babies over the perimeter fence to safely.

Sir Laurie Bristow, the brave British ambassador, who chose to stay behind and oversee the evacuation process personally, reported that around 700 people had left during the British part of the airlift on Tuesday, August 17, adding, “We are trying to scale up the speed and pace over the next couple of days. We will put everything we can on this, trying to get out everyone who we need to get to safety as soon as we can”.

Ashraf Ghani, the former Afghan president, has been confirmed to be in exile in the UAE on Wednesday, August 18, after authorities there offered him sanctuary, but he stands accused of betrayal by the Afghan Ambassador in Tajikistan, Mohammad Zahir Aghbar, who has vowed to report him to Interpol, as rumours abound that he left the country with as much as £123million (€144.4m) in cash.

