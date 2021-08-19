Stubbed out in La Vila

SMOKE-FREE beach flags now fly on 13 Villajoyosa beaches.

Isaura Navarro, regional secretary for Public Health, presented the flags that have been hoisted at the Carritxal, Xarco, la Caleta, l’Esparrallo, Bol Nou, Paradis, Puntes del Moro, Centro, Varadero, Estudiants, Tio Roig, Torres and Raco Conill beaches.

La Cala de Finestrat, Gandia, Denia and Elche have also banned cigarettes from their beaches in a campaign that La Vila first joined last year in a double bid to promote healthy habits and protect the environment from cigarette filter-tips that can take up to 10 years to biodegrade.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Attending the flag presentation that was also attended by councillors and Teresa Revilla, the Marina Baja’s Public Health director, Villajoyosa’s mayor Andreu Verdu stressed the town hall’s “total commitment” to measures that benefit health and the environment.