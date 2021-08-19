Staffy named as UK’s favourite dog breed

TeamDogs teamed up with healthy dog food producers, Pooch and Mutt, to find out the UK’s favourite dog breed.

Over the past three weeks, TeamDogs teamed up with healthy dog food producer, Pooch and Mutt, to find out the UK’s favourite dog breed, with the loyal Staffordshire Bull Terriers taking the top spot!

52 dog breeds were in the running with dog lovers fighting it out for their favourite to be crowned top.

Staffordshire Bull Terriers have been leading the way since the launch of the competition on July 26.

TeamDogs included the breeds that voters thought deserved a place in the competition, which included 52 breeds that were knocked down each week.

Black Labrador’s, Greyhounds, Border Collies and Boxers all proved popular, however, none could knock the once feared staffy off the top spot.

The top ten turned out to be:

Staffordshire Bull Terrier Black Labrador Boxer Greyhound Border Collie German Shepherd Cockapoo Border Terrier Cocker Spaniel Jack Russell

Staffy’s have been given a bad rep in the past, with many people fearing them or using them as fighting dogs due to their strong body type.

However, the Staffy’s coming in at first place came as no surprise to Suzanne Sargent, who previously spoke about the “love and loyalty” that staffy’s give.

She explained how her Staffy, Lola, converses to her like no other breed could: “When I kiss Lola on the head, say ‘I love you’ as I do, she responds with a couple of deep grunts which I believe is my beautiful little Staffy saying ‘I love you too’!”

