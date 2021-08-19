Spanish supermarket chain withdraws 29 varieties of contaminated ice cream

Spanish supermarket chain Carrefour has withdrawn 29 varieties of contaminated ice cream from it’s stores.

Supermarket chain Carrefour has published a list of 29 varieties of own brand ice cream on it’s website that it is proceeding to withdraw from its stores due to contamination with the carcinogenic ethylene oxide, as reported by the Spanish consumer’s organisation, Facua .

The consumer association has heavily criticised Aesan- the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition and the Ministry of Consumption for not updating the list on their own websites.

Facua says there is only a link on the website referring to Mars, with its list of products subject to recall due to the presence of ethylene oxide.

There is also another link to Nestlé’s products, “in which the list of contaminated ice cream is not provided, but rather a search engine to enter batch numbers and find out if they would be affected.”

In a statement regarding the product withdrawal on its website, Carrefour says that “in accordance with its maximum guarantee of quality for its customers and the interpretation of the note from the European Commission of Friday, July 16, 2021, and Aesan (Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition) regarding the possible presence of traces of ethylene oxide, has launched, together with its suppliers, the blocking (withdrawal from sale) of affected batches “.

The company also explains that the amount of ethylene oxide present is only in certain batches of the ingredient E410 locust bean gum and some batches of ice cream and is ” very low, and does not present an immediate risk to health.”