Spain to UK transport from J-Hire Ltd

J-HIRE LTD has been offering self-drive one-way van hire between Spain and the UK, allowing expats to move their belongings easily and quickly, since 2004.

The company, which also provides driver assistance when required, is based in Jacarilla, Alicante and Whiteparish near Salisbury in the UK offering self-drive hire to relocate people’s belongings from Spain to the UK and UK to Spain.

J-Hire Ltd was the first company to offer a one-way service in 2004, and now offers a collection and delivery service, both in the UK and Spain.

Back in 2009 J-Hire’s good reputation prompted the United Rentals Group to invite J-Hire to join them.

After many years of trading, J-Hire has continued to provide a high quality service to its customers, providing clean, well maintained vehicles, and a professional all round service.

Covering all of Spain, including the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands and all of the UK, pets are even welcome to travel with their owners, and the company now allows pick up and drop off in all major UK towns and cities.

For more information on renting a J-Hire Ltd van, and for the latest on their discounts, visit www.j-hire.co.uk or their Facebook page, JHIRE LTD.

You can also contact them at [email protected] or on 0034 965 023 177 or 0044 01794 884 825.

J-Hire Ltd’s offices are open from 8.30am to 5pm at Petrobene Petrol station 03310 Jacarilla, Alicante, Spain and Glendale Farm Ind Estate, Southampton Road, Whiteparish SP5 2QW.