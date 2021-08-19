Spain sends medical and financial aid to Haiti

Spain will send 10 tons of medical supplies by the end of the week to Haiti and the government will contribute €250,000 to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies appeal to assist with the humanitarian crisis.

The Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) will provide a direct response in the field of water and sanitation to support the management of water purification equipment previously provided by Spanish Cooperation to the Haitian National Water and Sanitation Agency (DINEPA), with which it maintains cooperation projects.

“This action will be aimed at providing the most vulnerable population with access to safe water and sanitation and thus prevent the spread of diseases such as cholera, which could aggravate the situation of the population,” the government said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The earthquake has already claimed almost 2,000 lives and injured more than 6,900 people, and the numbers are expected to continue to rise as rescue efforts progress. In addition, there are an estimated 25,000 people to be helped in terms of shelter; some 10,000 of them requiring medical care.

“From the outset of the emergency, AECID’s Humanitarian Action Office has been in contact with the Spanish Embassy in Haiti, as well as with AECID’s Technical Cooperation Office in the country to assess the situation and possible actions to help alleviate the emergency situation suffered by the Haitian population,” the government added on August 18.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.