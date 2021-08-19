Spain has 30 million people fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Some 63.8 per cent of the population has already been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

In the age group over 80 years, 100 per cent of people have been fully vaccinated; in the 70-79 age group, 99.1 per cent have received at least one dose and 98.2 per cent have been double jabbed; in the 60-69 age group, 97.5 per cent have received at least one dose and 93.9 per cent fully vaccinated.

In the 50-59 age group, 92.9 per cent have received one dose and 89.7 per cent have been double jabbed; in the 40-49 age group, 85.1 per cent have received one dose and 81 per cent are fully vaccinated. In the next age group, 30-39 years, 71.8 per cent have received one dose and 58.5 per cent the full course.

Finally, in the 20-29 age group, 68.4 per cent have had one dose and 35.8 per cent have both, and in the 12-19 age group, 49.1 per cent already have one dose and 9.3 per cent both. Since Araceli Rosario Hidalgo received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on December 27, 2020, at the ‘Los Olmos’ old people’s home in Guadalajara, a total of 67,461,422 of the four available vaccines have been distributed among the autonomous communities, of which 62,193,144 (92.2 per cent) have already been administered.

