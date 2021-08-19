Spain and UK have growing concerns for women and girls in Afghanistan

Spain, the UK and others have signed a statement outlining their concerns for women and girls in Afghanistan.

The statement comes as reports of the murder of women for infractions against Taliban imposed rule surface.

The statement said, “We are deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement. We call on those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to guarantee their protection.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Afghan women and girls, as all Afghan people, deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. Any form of discrimination and abuse should be prevented. We in the international community stand ready to assist them with humanitarian aid and support, to ensure that their voices can be heard.

“We will monitor closely how any future government ensures rights and freedoms that have become an integral part of the life of women and girls in Afghanistan during the last twenty years,” the statement added on August 18.

Meanwhile there are unconfirmed reports that the Afghan army has not deserted but that thousands of them are headed to the Panjshir Valley to join with the resistance forces, including remaining members of the US-trained elite Special Forces units, allegedly carrying with them equipment and weapons, including tanks, armoured vehicles, and mortars.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.