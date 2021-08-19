Sevilla police arrest a driver wanted for fleeing after causing an accident

Sevilla police in the municipality of Castilleja de la Cuesta have arrested a driver wanted for fleeing from the scene after causing an accident some weeks previously



Local Police officers from the Sevillian municipality of Castilleja de la Cuesta have reportedly arrested a man who caused an accident last July, which resulted in two people being left seriously injured, with the suspect fleeing the scene of the accident, but, luckily for the police, the victims were able to give a description of the other vehicle’s male, and colour, although they failed to make a note of the registration plate at the time.

As reported by police sources, when officers arrived at the scene of the accident they found that one of the vehicles involved had left the location immediately, without providing the driver and occupants of the other vehicle with their identification data, and those of the vehicle in which they were traveling, as well as not stopping to offer assistance to the injured people in the other vehicle.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



After intensive investigation and inquiries, some weeks later, the officers eventually identified the wanted vehicle, complete with damages compatible to those described by the driver of the other vehicle, and once the vehicle was identified it quickly led to the location of the suspect, who was found to have lost his driving licence some time ago.

According to a statement, the cause of the accident was the suspect not respecting a stop sign at a junction, and of presumably being under the influence of drugs at the time, and further investigation of his history showed he had already been under investigation by the police previously, for driving while disqualified.

With all this evidence against him, the man was charged with the alleged crimes of dangerous driving, and of causing injuries due to dangerous driving, and his case has been placed before a court in the city of Sevilla, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.