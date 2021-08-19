Search and arrest warrant issued for kidnapper of German children in Tenerife

A JUDGE in Tenerife has issued a search and arrest warrant for a German male suspected of kidnapping his two children and taking them to Tenerife

A judge in Santa Cruz de Tenerife‘s Court No2 of Domestic Violence has issued a warrant for the arrest of a German citizen who is suspected of allegedly abducted his two children in Germany and of subsequently taking them to the Canary Island of Tenerife to hide out.

This judicial decision was made after the mother of the children filed a complaint against her partner with the authorities on the island, after she had received a message from him threatening that if she reported him to the police then he would kill the two children.

On January 17 the mother registered the disappearance of her two kids, who were will the father at the time, and after investigations by German police, it became evident that he had flown to Tenerife with them, as investigators discovered images on security footage at the airport of the three of them passing through the airport facility.

A description has been circulated on social media of the two missing children, along with their photos: Kristian is 11 years old, has brown hair, wears prescription glasses, with a thin complexion, and brown eyes, while his 10-year-old sister Amantia has a thin complexion, brown eyes, and long curly hair, as reported by cadenaser.com.

