Real Madrid and Arsenal agree a deal over Martin Odegaard

REAL MADRID and Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal that will see Norwegian international Martin Odegaard rejoin the Gunners permanently



Real Madrid and Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement that will see the 22-year-old Norwegian international Martin Odegaard rejoin the Gunners on a permanent basis, with the player due to undergo a medical at the Emirates, according to skysports.com.

Odegaard spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal, where he made 20 appearances in total, seemingly enough to convince manager Mikel Arteta that he could be an integral part of the rebuilding project that he is undertaking at the North London club, who face their first season without European football in 25 years.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He has already been double-jabbed, which means he can fly into the UK and not have to isolate, so as long as the club can get him registered by Friday at midday then he will be able to face Chelsea this coming Sunday, August 22.

Arsenal are also reported to be close to finalising terms in principle on a £24m deal with Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who they have been chasing for quite a while in the close season, a signing that with add-ons could go up by another £6m if he becomes their full-time choice between the sticks, with Ramsdale having originally joined the Blades from Bournemouth in 2020.

There is also talk of the 32-year-old Arsenal captain, Gabon international striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, moving to Barcelona in Spain, as reports claim that the Nou Camp club are offering Brazilian, Philippe Coutinho – formerly of Liverpool – in part exchange.

He only signed a new three-year deal last year, but his departure has been widely speculated for some time now, along with French international striker, Alexandre Lacazette.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.