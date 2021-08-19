Quarry visit for Alfaz mayor

ALFAZ’S mayor Vicente Arques recently visited the Sierra Helada’s former quarry which was being cleared in a fire-prevention operation.

“This helps to conserve and protect the natural spaces that are such an important part of our heritage,” the mayor said.

“And the best way to protect them is by preventing forest fires by clearing and maintaining our green zones,” added Arques, who was accompanied by Technical Services councillor Oscar Perez.

The disused quarry was converted into a leisure area in 2016 with a play corner for children, picnic tables and a lookout point with spectacular views. There is also a via ferrata, a protected route equipped with steel cables and other fixed anchors to help climbers scale the 30-metre cliff that soars above the quarry.

The site has been planted with native plants and trees that are more fire-resistant than pines and which also assist the quarry’s ecosystem and prevent soil erosion.

The quarry was named a Blue Flag centre in 2020, bringing Alfaz’s total up to five, a national record, together with the Albir’s beach which has received a Blue Flag ever since the awards were introduced 35 years ago, Arques pointed out.