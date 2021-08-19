Quarry visit for Alfaz mayor

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Quarry visit for Alfaz mayor
SIERRA HELADA: Disused quarry is now a leisure area Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ’S mayor Vicente Arques recently visited the Sierra Helada’s former quarry which was being cleared in a fire-prevention operation.

“This helps to conserve and protect the natural spaces that are such an important part of our heritage,” the mayor said.

“And the best way to protect them is by preventing forest fires by clearing and maintaining our green zones,” added Arques, who was accompanied by Technical Services councillor Oscar Perez.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The disused quarry was converted into a leisure area in 2016 with a play corner for children, picnic tables and a lookout point with spectacular views.  There is also a via ferrata, a protected route equipped with steel cables and other fixed anchors to help climbers scale the 30-metre cliff that soars above the quarry.

The site has been planted with native plants and trees that are more fire-resistant than pines and which also assist the quarry’s ecosystem and prevent soil erosion.

The quarry was named a Blue Flag centre in 2020, bringing Alfaz’s total up to five, a national record, together with the Albir’s beach which has received a Blue Flag ever since the awards were introduced 35 years ago, Arques pointed out.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here