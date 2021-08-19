Prince Andrew offered $100 million to take a lie detector test

PRINCE ANDREW has been offered $100 million by Ian Halperinto, the New York Times bestselling author and documentary filmmaker, to take a lie detector test live on television



Ian Halperin, the renowned Canadian bestselling author and documentary filmmaker with the New York Times, has made an incredible financial offer of $100 million (£73.2m or €85.6m) to 61-year-old Prince Andrew, to take a lie detector test live on television, to try and prove or disprove, once and for all, the allegations of sexual abuse being made against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

In her recent civil lawsuit brought against the Duke of York, Ms Giuffre claims to have been the victim of sexual abuse brought about by billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly offered her to the Duke, who she claims abused her at least three times when she was 17 years old.

Halperin is the author of ‘Controversy: Sex, Lies and Dirty Money By The World’s Powerful Elite’ – a book in which he talks about Prince Andrew’s alleged friendship with Epstein – speaking with DailyMail.com, insisted that he has funding from an investment group, as well as several media companies, and that the Prince will get his fee whether he passes the lie detector test or not, but that taking the test could finally clear the Duke’s name if he is innocent.

The television producer told DailyMail.com, “It will be a pay-per-view event, hopefully, the biggest in history, where Andrew gets $100million for just turning up and taking the test. If he is as innocent as he says he is, he passes and it clears his name. It is a great way for him to vindicate himself in 45 minutes. So it is a win-win for him and he would be able to make a donation to victims of child sex trafficking. It would make him look great. If he is hiding nothing then he should do it. Nobody has ever made that amount of money for 45 minutes work, and we will provide him with hair and make-up!”

He continued, “I have specialized in doing broadcast polygraphs for years, working with some of the world’s leading polygraph examiners. I am open-minded about the result. I leave the door open for him to clear his name. I am bypassing this ‘he says, she says’ and cutting to the chase. A polygraph test will be 99.999 per cent accurate. I want to give him the best shot possible to clear his name, and make it worthwhile – pass or fail”.

Adding, “I am giving him a chance in front of the whole world to clear his name once and for all. I am giving him this last chance. Once it hits the courts and he is in the dock and stuff is flying about, he is toast. If he does this test and passes, it is admissible in court. There is nothing she can do. I have the answer for Prince Andrew. Rather than spending $50million on lawyers, with this offer he is making money rather than spending it.

He concluded, “I have the best recipe for him; $100m is a great deal for him. And if he really cares about the monarchy and his name, there is no other way to clear his name. Why the hell would he not do this?”. ___________________________________________________________

