News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

Park pretty LA NUCIA launched ParkTime, an app for smartphones and tablets that provides information in real time regarding the parking spaces that are available for specific users, including those with reduced mobility. The same app also lets users know where and when spaces are free at electric charging stations.

Cross now DENIA town hall began adding pictograms to pedestrian crossings to assist persons with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The initiative is being carried out with input from the APROSECO association, who advised on the icons for “stop, look, cars and cross” accompanied by brief texts in Spanish and Valenciano.

Bad road THE mayor of the inland mountain town of Bolulla, Adrian Martinez, again asked the Generalitat to resurface the CV-715 road connecting the municipality to neighbouring Tarbena. The asphalt is in bad condition, Martinez insisted, and was responsible for yet another traffic accident on the August 15 national holiday.

Street wise CALLE PIC TORT in Javea, where a villa costs around €3 million, is the Valencian Community’s most expensive road, revealed the online property website Idealista. Spain’s most expensive road, according to Idealista, is Calle Sant Carles located in Calvia (Mallorca) where a property costs an average €7.043 million.

USAR-13 aid ALFAZ has renewed its collaboration agreement with USAR-13 and will again donate €3,000 to the independent humanitarian association. Well known for the dogs that assist USAR13 volunteers in rescue operations following accidents and natural disasters, the association also takes part in social projects to help the most vulnerable.

Going ahead THE majority of Gandia’s district fiestas commissions voted to hold the Fallas fire fiestas in September. Twice suspended owing to the pandemic, the pared-down fiestas will centre on the “planta” or setting up the Falla monuments, prize-giving, offering of flowers, the procession and ceremonial burning of the bonfires.