New travel exemptions for participants in international elite competitions

The Government has adopted a travel amendment to the temporary ban on entry from third countries that expands the possibilities for participants in international elite competitions to enter Sweden.

A temporary ban on entry from third countries other than the European Economic Area or Switzerland has been in effect since March 2020. The entry ban is a joint action at EU level to prevent spread of the Covid-19 virus. There is already an exemption from the travel ban for people taking part in or performing necessary tasks at international elite sports competitions.

“The exemption that the Government has now adopted is important to be able to increase possibilities for holding international elite competitions in eSports and similar events in Sweden,” said Minister for Home Affairs Mikael Damberg on August 19.

The decision means that the exemption for international elite sports competitions will also apply to other similar elite competitions. There is still a requirement to present a negative Covid-19 test result on entry.

“I am glad that this decision now opens up the possibility of holding international eSports events even during the pandemic. Sweden has long been a leader in eSports, which is a position we must preserve,” added Minister for Culture and Democracy Amanda Lind.

The amendment will enter into force on August 23, 2021.

