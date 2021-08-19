Nerja charity sports tournament

NERJA Council has announced a charity sports tournament to raise funds for the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC).

The council said Nerja will be involved in the sports tournament to raise funds for the cancer charity.

The Mayor of Nerja, Jos Alberto Armijo, hosted the presentation of the Nerja Costa del Sol Oriental-Axarquia Golf Tournament alongside Councillor for Sports Daniel Rivas.

The councillor congratulated the local AECC for combining charity and sport.

He said: “We are convinced that the event will have a wide participation, consolidating itself as a reference of solidarity and sports, and also of tourist promotion of the Costa del Sol Oriental-Axarquia, which will allow the association to continue helping people suffering from the disease and their families.”

He also thanked the Nerja Association of Entrepreneurs and other local businesses and said the council would work to raise awareness around the tournament.

The representatives of the AECC thanked Nerja and invited golfers to register and to join the 150 participants planned this first year, with the aim of raising as much money as possible to meet requests for help, which they said had increased this year due to the pandemic.

The news comes after Nerja council also announced plans earlier this year to offer up premises to the Red Cross to give a local headquarters to the charity.

