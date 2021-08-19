Marbella firefighters announce plans to donate to Lebanon

FIREFIGHTERS in Marbella have announced plans to donate essentials to Lebanon.

The firefighters have said they will donate food and clothing from Marbella to Lebanon.

Working with the Provincial Consortium of Malaga, the firefighters have also said they want to train the fire services in Lebanon.

The Mayor of Marbella, Angeles Muñoz, visited the municipal building donated by the council to collect the items, including around five tonnes of food, which will leave for Beirut.

She said: “We have a great solidarity initiative driven by firefighters from our town.”

She also thanked all the people and professionals involved who put their time and effort in this important cause to help those most in need.

The coordinator of the Marbella-Lebanon initiative, Manuel Lavigne, explained that after the Marbella firefighters passed through Beirut last year, “they asked us for food and clothing, but also training.”

He added: “We have created several plans that we will begin in this expedition, lasting approximately one week, to teach recruits in this country.

He also spoke about the collaboration of the fire brigades of Mijas, Malaga and Cordoba, as well as Firemen Without Borders.

Lebanese local Emile Issa, who is involved in the plans, said: “I am very grateful to the town and the different groups involved.”

The donations will be delivered to Lebanon from Marbella on the Costa del Sol.

