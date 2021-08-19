Marbella council to improve citizen participation

MARBELLA Council has announced plans to improve citizen participation.

The council said it will open up its citizen participation programme to the public in Marbella in a bid to get more locals involved.

It said it has opened a consultation to residents, groups and entities to amend the council’s current citizen participation plan.

Councillor Enrique Rodriguez, said: “Our goal is to renew the current plan.”

He said: “We want to promote a regulation in which residents contribute their ideas in the draft itself”

Councillor Rodriguez said that the citizen participation plan would allow locals to get involved with the council.

He added that the council’s aim was, “generating cohesion and economic development for the municipality.”

The public consultation of the document is aimed both at citizens and at entities.

The councillor said that the main objectives of the new plan it to improve citizen participation, encouraging citizens to get involved in these processes, as well as improving the presence of volunteer staff and popular consultations, incorporating gender views, and improving accessibility for those on the Costa del Sol.

