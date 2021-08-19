Marbella beaches kept safe with over 30,000 interventions this summer. Marbella’s stunning beaches can see 100,000 visitors a day along the 27-kilometre-long coastline.

So far this summer the town council’s beach safety initiative has intervened in over 30,000 incidents. The majority of these have been caused by non-compliance with various by-laws.

The councillor, Jose Eduardo Diaz, and the general director of Environment and Beaches, Maria Victoria Martin-Lomeña, have explained that despite the high number of interventions “there have been no serious incidents”. They also praised the coordination seen between the teams involved which includes the lifeguard company, the local police, the fire brigade and Civil Protection officers.

Diaz thanked the entire team for “their willingness to attend to one of the most complex times of the year on our beaches, where on some days some 100,000 bathers can gather along our 27 kilometres of coastline”.

“Our main tool is coordination which, to date, has meant that there have been no serious cases, which does not prevent us from dealing with minor or even major circumstances every day, for which we continue and will continue to work in order to offer a better service every year.”

The Civil protection officers have carried out nearly 3000 hours of voluntary service in addition to the time put in before the summer season began when officers took part in various training sessions.

Martin-Lomeña explained how the lifeguard team consists of 41 lifeguards. “The aim is to ensure that our beaches are as safe as possible and that no serious incidents occur,” said Martin-Lomeña.

According to the town council, “As a new feature, this year the lifeguard company has incorporated a buggy-type vehicle for medical assistance in remote places and to facilitate the transfer of people who require this care, and a crane that facilitates the mobilisation of users of adapted bathing.”

