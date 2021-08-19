Lazy litterbugs

HAPPY CAMPERS: Left behind evidence of an overnight stay at Benitachell’s Cala dels Testos Photo credit: Benitachell town hall

BENITACHELL’S Environment department lamented the “antic-social behaviour” of some visitors to the town’s coves and beaches.

Photos on the town hall’s social media showed the ravine leading down to Cala dels Testos littered with cool boxes, deckchairs, sleeping bags, shoes, clothing, leftover food and plastic bottles amongst other things.

According to the local Spanish media, it was also possible to make out the remains of a bonfire, which is particularly reckless at this time of the year.

The Environment department reminded residents and visitors that municipal bylaws ban camping or sleeping on Benitachell’s coves and beaches, with fines awaiting infringers.

Town hall notices warn that accessing Cala dels Testos is complicated and difficult as it involves descending three vertical rockfaces measuring up to seven metres with the help of ropes.

Whoever spent the night there, clearly had no intention of taking their rubbish with them on the perilous ascent, municipal sources said.


“Here at the town hall, we are asking users to avoid leaving rubbish on our beaches,” the Environment department said.  “Let’s protect our privileged surroundings.”

